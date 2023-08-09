City of Belton hosting Music Friendly Texas Community workshop

The Music Friendly Texas program is intended to help cities increase job growth by developing the local music industry.

BELTON, Texas — The City of Belton is taking steps to be one of only 42 cities in the Lone Star State to be designated as Music Friendly Texas Communities.

With the help of the Texas Music Office (TMO), the City of Belton will co-host a Music Friendly Texas Community workshop on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

"Music is key to the Texas brand and to our local economies,” said Governor Greg Abbott, who made the announcement. "I thank the Texas Music Office for helping communities large and small develop creative partnerships and grow new jobs. Working alongside local leaders like those in the City of Belton, we can ensure Texas communities have the tools needed to succeed."

Musicians, venues and members of the public are all invited to attend the workshop to see how the designation can help the community and grow the local music industry. TMO Community Relations and Outreach Specialist Chip Adams will also be at the workshop to explain the benefits of the designation and answer any questions.

The workshop will take place at Belton Economic Development, located at 412 E. Central Ave., Suite B in Belton.

According to TMO, participation in the Music Friendly Texas program provides communities with a "network for fostering music industry development" and shows professionals in the music industry that the community is serious about growing the music industry in their town.

The workshop is the first step for Belton in the certification process. Once certified, Belton will join only 42 other cities in Texas to earn the Music Friendly Texas designation.

To join the workshop virtually, visit: bit.ly/TMO_Belton.

For more information on the event, visit: facebook.com/events/1010965409935630/.