Wacotown Chalk + Walk event to benefit artists and small businesses

WACO, Texas — Creative Waco is hosting their first big event since the pandemic started. Wacotown Chalk + Walk is making a comeback to benefit artists and business owners.

Fiona Bond, the executive director of the non-profit said it feels surreal to be doing an in-person event after a long hiatus.

"We understand this has been a really tough year. We want you to survive, we want you to thrive and we've missed the experience of being able to celebrate food, art, and fashion, which this is all about," Bond said.

The event is hosted in Downtown Waco where 50 artists are turning Austin Avenue into a walking art gallery sponsored by local businesses, and there'll be more than 100 vendors present.

Artists like Susan Sistrunk are just happy to be out doing what they love.

"A lot of artists can't make money off of their art and the last year," Sistrunk said, "the artists coming together and community coming out to support the artists, that is just so good to see."

Local business owners like Mark Arnold at Cameron Trading Company said he's excited.

"I say finally something's happening," Arnold said.

He has been there 25 years and has dealt with many obstacles over the years, but he mentioned he's thankful for the support and events like this one.

"It doesn't just impact the stores, it's a benefit for the whole community and the downtown community," Arnold said.

Sistrunk who is a lifelong artist said this event brings her hope.

"I'm really hopeful for the artists now because I'm hearing more from you rolled saying I'm making money, I'm getting commission again, doors are opening back up, businesses are hanging art again for people and that's just a blessing for us," Sistrunk said.

The Wacotown Chalk + Walk is May 8-9 on Austin Avenue in downtown Waco.

