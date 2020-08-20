WacoSafe mural challenge to support local artists, businesses and spread a positive message

WACO, Texas — Creative Waco , an organization whose mission is to grow and support the arts, started the #WacoSafe Chalk Mural Challenge to encourage people to wear masks. Fione Bond, the executive director said since we are required to wear masks, we might as well celebrate that. "It's a really wonderful way of raising awareness of the talent that we have now in our community," Bond said. They teamed up with 17 local artists and businesses to create a series of temporary murals and and the winners of the challenge will win a prize. To enter the photo challenge, just follow these steps. 1. Snap a photo with one of the murals while wearing a face mask. 2. Post the photo on Facebook or Instagram using the #WacoSafe 3. You can earn yourself an extra entry by tagging the business.

Helados La Azteca #2 was one of the businesses chosen to have a chalk mural.



"It's a fun little project you know for small businesses here in town and you kind of go through town and you see these little murals and it brings out, through these hard times, a positivity," Eduardo Garcia said, the owner of Helados La Azteca #2.



This challenge also benefits artists like Mateo Cantu.



"The big thing about this kind of work is just getting work," Cantu said.



Everyone has the opportunity to support local artists without even spending money.



"Social media is free and for them to take hashtags and post it and put that persons name there, like you have no idea how beneficial that is to the artist," Cantu said.



Kennedy Sam, the director of marketing and communication at Creative Waco said this is more than just a photo challenge. It helps local artists, businesses, and it spreads a positive message.



"When it comes to connecting with your community, the best and most trustworthy way is through word of mouth and so when people are out there wearing their masks showing that it's not a scary thing, it's not a bad thing, we're just doing it to protect our community," Sam said.



The #WacoSafe photo challenge ends Friday at 11:59 p.m. and the winners will receive a prize basket.



Related on KCENTV.com: