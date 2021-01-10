Waco's new Cinemark XD theater now open

The new James Bond film, as well as the latest Marvel movie, are now showing at Waco's new XD theater.

WACO, Texas — If you're ready to watch the latest James Bond flick, now you can at Waco's new Cinemark theater at the Cottonwood Creek Market. The theater announced its grand opening on Friday.

Located next to the new Top Golf off Interstate 35 near Highway 6, movie-goers will be able to experience 14-screen theaters with "advanced technology and customer-preferred amenities," such as luxury loungechairs, crystal clear laser projection, two XD theaters built with surround sound, an expanded concession stand, and more, according to NewQuest properties.

“Bringing the world-class Cinemark moviegoing experience to the Waco area is something we have been looking forward to for a long time,” said Mark Zoradi, Cinemark CEO. “We are proud to partner with such a unique and close-knit community to bring the area’s movie lovers the absolute best possible moviegoing experience. There is nothing like the immersive, cinematic nature of the theatre, and it comes just in time for a thrilling upcoming film slate.”

Right now, the following movies are showing at Cinemark Waco and XD:

No Time to Die (James Bond)

Venom: Let There Be Carnage

The Addams Family 2

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

The Many Saints of Newark