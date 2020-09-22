Scottish cyclist hit near Temple sets world record 9 months later

Josh Quigley said he was riding his bike on Highway 36 between Gatesville and Temple when a car going 70mph hit him. He was flown to BSW in Temple.

Scottish cyclist Josh Quigley set the World Record for "Setting the fastest ever time to cycle around the iconic 516 mile North Coast 500 route in the Scottish Highlands," according to his Facebook page.

Nine months earlier he was in Central Texas attempting to ride his bike around the world when he was hit by a car near Temple. He announced the accident on Facebook and told 6 News that he is lucky to be alive.

Quigley said he was riding his bike on Highway 36 between Gatesville and Temple when a car going 70mph hit him. He was flown to Baylor Scott and White in Temple where it was discovered that he suffered many injuries including fractures to his pelvis, 10 ribs, his skull and had a pierced lung.

"There’s so many people to thank and who I wouldn’t have been able to do this without. Especially my hospital in America who treated me after my accident. I used my World Record to raise money for the hospital and I’m pleased to announce that we have raised £3,465 so far," Quigley wrote on Facebook.

Quigley has also set up a gofundme raising money for Baylor Scott and White in Temple.