Cameron Park Zoo mourns loss of beloved black bear

WACO, Texas — The Cameron Park Zoo is mourning the loss of one of its beloved North American black bears, Donna.

Donna died Monday at the age of 25. Staff and veterinarians decided to euthanize her after her unsuccessful battle against squamous cell carcinoma, which is a skin cancer, the zoo said. She was diagnosed with it last July.

"The veterinary and animal care staff closely monitored Donna's quality of life," the zoo said. "When it was clear that the cancer was negatively affecting Donna, zoo management decided that euthanasia was the best course of action to alleviate pain and suffering."

The zoo said it initially decided against radiation or chemotherapy treatments due to the stress it would've caused Donna. Instead, they decided an experimental vaccine made of her tumor cells was the best form of treatment.

"Initially, the veterinary staff was optimistic as the vaccine appeared to be slowing the progression of her tumor... it became apparent after several months that Donna's current cancer showed signs of further growth," the zoo said.

Donna lived at the zoo since 2005. During her time there, she was also diagnosed with breast cancer in 2019, but was able to beat it, the zoo said.