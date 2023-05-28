Veteran hosts BBQ grand opening in Killeen

The owner of Band of Brothers BBQ hopes people continue to eat local and support local businesses.

KILLEEN, Texas — If you're looking to support a veteran owned business in Central Texas, a new barbeque is now open for business.

Band of Brothers BBQ has been open in their new Killeen location for a few months.

According to their website, their Pit Master's passion for barbecue started 20 years ago. 10 years into it, he started catering parties and special events. With his quality product and perfected recipes, he started up a food truck.

Just like his catering service, the truck was a success, and Band of Brothers BBQ opened the doors to its first restaurant November 2019.

Co-owner, Cheri Shea, says Memorial Day weekend was the best time to open their new location because there was a place for the community to remember those they lost in the line of duty.

"Being a veteran, I always want to honor those, all of the fallen," Shea said. "Just make it a coming together moment and get everybody together to honor them."

The community showed up in big numbers with their taste buds yearning for the food choices including brisket, chicken, sausage, macaroni & cheese and more.

"I just have so much appreciation for Texas barbecue," Supporter and customer Maria Loya explained. "Knowing that a new place is opening up, we wanted to see how the food is you know, all the brisket, the sauces, all the important things that matter in a barbecue business."

Shea also mentioned that eating local and supporting local businesses is very important because local businesses are what helps communities grow.

"All the small businesses around here, especially the veteran owned, they are the life blood of the community," Shea said. "The big corporations come in, but we're the ones that stay around."