Taste of Texas | Check out these AAPI restaurants in Waco

This month, Crystal Pratt will be highlighting AAPI restaurants in honor of AAPI Heritage Month. Here are three delicious places to start!

WACO, Texas — This month marks Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month and to honor the group's rich heritage and culture, Taste of Texas will be highlighting and recommending locally-owned AAPI restaurants that you should try.

Today, we are focusing on some favorite spots in Waco:

1815 N. 18th Street

Kitok has been a Waco staple for nearly five decades and is known for its blend of American and Korean fare. Here, you can grab a burger, as well as their popular menu item, which is Asian fries. Taste of Texas' Crystal Pratt describes them as "some of the best Asian fries I have ever tried."

Opens at 11 a.m. Tuesday to Saturday.

Food truck based in Waco

Le's Kitchen is a food truck that offers Vietnamese Street Food. They offer some of the tastiest bahn mi sandwiches, which contains your choice of protein, pickled vegetables, jalapeños and Vietnamese mayo. (Highly recommend trying this with shrimp!) Other customer favorites include their Vietnamese tacos, spring rolls and skewers.

825 S. 6th Street

If you're craving traditional Hawaiian food, Pratt says this place never disappoints. All plates come with white rice, macaroni salad and your choice of protein. Pratt recommends you try the Molokai chicken, which is her personal favorite. It's a sweet and spicy grilled chicken dish that will give you just enough heat.

They are open every day from 11 a.m. until 12 a.m.

