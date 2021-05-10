Your top places for shrimp around Central Texas | National Shrimp Day 🍤

Like Bubba said in "Forrest Gump," shrimp is the fruit of the sea. Here are some of your top picks of where to get the best "fruit" in Temple/Killeen/Waco-areas.

TEMPLE, Texas — The video above was posted in April 2021.

May 10 marks National Shrimp Day! To celebrate, 6 News compiled a list of your favorite shrimp-serving restaurants, according to Yelp.

Temple/Killeen area

Sam's Southern Eatery

221 SW HK Dodgen Loop, Temple, TX 76502

(254) 231-3840

Your mouth will water over Sam's Southern Eatery. This place specializes in southern, seafood and chicken. Unlike most seafood joints, this place doesn't skimp when it comes to its portions. It totes on serving huge portions at a reasonable price!

Some top customer dishes: Either the catfish and shrimp combo or the crab cakes and shrimp combo.

Crawfish Express

177 FM 2483, Morgans Point Resort, 76513

(254) 721-7779

The pots are boiling every Friday and Saturday at Crawfish Express. This place serves some of the best crawfish in town!

If you're not in the mood for crawfish, you're in luck with this one-stop shop. Grab some crab legs, lobster tail and shrimp and spruce it up with sides like jambalaya, crawfish etouffee or gumbo!

Like the crawfish, their shrimp is perfectly seasoned so you get great tasting flavors with every bite!

Cajun Crab & Shrimp Bar & Grill

572 E. Central Texas Expressway, Harker Heights, TX 76548

(254) 393-1770

If you're from Louisiana, or you want a taste to true Louisiana cookin', many recommend stopping at the Cajun Crab & Shrimp Bar & Grill for some good ol' cajun food. This place is also known for having some of the best seafood combos in town because you tend to get more bang for your buck.

But get there early if you want crab legs. They run out fast!

The Catch

1200 Lowes Blvd. Ste 206, Killeen, TX 76542

(254) 432-4538

Find some of the freshest seafood in town at The Catch! Prepared daily, this place will satisfy those seafood (and shrimp) cravings.

Some of their famous meals include their grilled shrimp and gumbo shrimp. (Also try their fried catfish while you're at it!)

Krab Kingz

4001 S. Fort Hood St., Killeen, TX 76542

(254) 423-6847

If you thought there was one flavor of butter, think again. Krab Kingz has seven different butters you can use to flavor up your seafood! Choose between boiled and fried, including snow crab, king crab, shrimp, lobster, crawfish and even fried calamari or fish.

Yet if there's one thing you should choose, it's the seafood boil, which comes with red-skinned potatoes, corn, sausage and eggs.

Waco

The Catch - Waco

1230 N. Valley Mills Dr., Waco, TX 76710

(254) 651-1161

Making the list again, but this time in Waco is The Catch! Similar to Killeen, it touts about having some of the freshest seafood in town and will satisfy those shrimp cravings.

Like the other location, grilled shrimp and gumbo shrimp is a must!

Cajun Craft

601 S. 11th St., Waco, TX 76706

(254) 754-3869

If you're craving some of the best southern-style or cajun food similar to your momma's cooking, try the locally-owned Cajun Craft. This place says it serves the "best fried everything" in Waco.

The gator bites are all of the rave here, but some of their top shrimp dishes include the fried shrimp dish or the shrimp po'boy.

Te'jun the Texas Cajun

711 N. Robinson Dr., Robinson, TX 76706

(254) 235-3100

Want your seafood fresh, boiled and/or fried? Te'jun the Texas Cajun is the place to go! This locally-owned restaurant started as a mobile food truck in 1997 and established its first brick-and-mortar in Robinson.

Add their fried "stellar" shrimp with your lobster tail or with your fish. Or try the freshly peeled shrimp, which is packed with garlic, seasoning and butter!