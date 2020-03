MEXIA, Texas — #SendTheLove just like the Mexia LTC Nursing & Rehabilitation center did! Due to the coronavirus and social distancing, people are separated from their loved ones. Send a video or photo with the #SendTheLove hashtag to cheer up your loved ones and our views!

Also on KCENTV.com:

Employers in Central Texas still hiring during coronavirus pandemic

Beating boredom during self-quarantine with kid-friendly crafts

Killeen man arrested in connection to murder at Club Krush