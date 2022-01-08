Salvation Army's annual Angel Tree event made Christmas for 1,200 children in Bell County

The non-profit brought gifts and joy to families from Killeen, Harker Heights and Copperas Cove

BELL COUNTY, Texas — More than 1,200 children received gifts of new toys and clothing through The Salvation Army of Bell County’s annual Angel Tree program this year.

According to the non-profit, each child received several toys or clothing items.

Lt. David Beckham is the Commanding Officer for Bell County. Half of the families, Beckham says, were from Killeen and other surrounding areas.`

“You can see it on their faces and hear it in their voices the difference this makes at Christmas time,” said Beckham.

For one mother this was her first Christmas in three years.

“This is the first Christmas in three years I’ll be able to give my children Christmas presents,” the young mom had told Lt. David Beckham at the Salvation Army Angel Tree distribution.

More than 5,000 gifts were given to 520 families in Killeen, Harker Heights, Copperas Cove and other communities across Bell County, according to the charity.