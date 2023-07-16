'It really is a dream come true' | China Spring QB Cash McCollum commits to UNT

The senior Cougar is set to graduate in December and will take his talents to the University of North Texas in the Spring.

CHINA SPRING, Texas — The Mean Green is cashing in on a big-time stud under center.

China Spring quarterback Cash McCollum has officially announced his commitment to the University of North Texas.

After transferring from Wimberly for his junior season, McCollum led the Cougars to their second straight 4A State title in his first year with the squad.

McCollum racks in a stacked resume, taking home the Offensive MVP Award, Super CenTex Offensive Player of the Year and a Mr. Texas Football finalist spot.

Growing up as a coach's kid, McCollum was always around the game of football and playing in college was something he always dreamed of.

"I was just around the game a lot and fell in love with the game," McCollum said. "I was a ball boy all of my life and I just looked up to those older guys. They taught me a lot on how to interact with each other and how to be on and off the field. I think growing up as a coach's kid has really helped me with that and I'm just excited to have the opportunity to play at the college level. It's just crazy. It really is a dream come true."

McCollum also had offers from Tulsa, Arkansas State and Sam Houston State, but he said the Mean Green just felt right.

"I think most of it was the relationship I had with the coaches. I just trust that they're building something special there. It's obviously close to home. It's just two hours down the road, so my parents can come to every home game and maybe even some away games with the conference they are in. I just feel like it's the right fit for me," McCollum said. "They have an awesome fan base and an awesome culture. I'm just excited to go to some games this year and interact with the players and coaches."

With recruiting in the rear view, McCollum can now focus on one final year with his China Spring squad. Is another state title loading?

McCollum is set to graduate in December and will make the move to Denton in January just in time for Spring ball.