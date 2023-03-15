Fort Hood investigating death of soldier

Pvt. Ana Basalduaruiz was a combat engineer in the 1st Cavalry Division.

FORT HOOD, Texas — Fort Hood is currently investigating the death of a soldier, according to a press release from the post.

Fort Hood identified the soldier as Pvt. Ana Basalduaruiz, a combat engineer in the 1st Cavalry Division who had served with the division for the past 15 months.

According to the release, the Army Criminal Investigation Division and the post's chain of command are actively investigating the circumstances around Pvt. Basalduaruiz's death.

The chain of command is reportedly in contact with Basalduaruiz's family to keep them updated and receive any concerns.

The post said that command is also providing support and resources to the Basalduaruiz family and the Troopers that served with her.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of PV2 Ana Basalduaruiz, and we extend our sympathies to her father, mother, and her sister,” said Lt. Col. Patrick Sullivan, commander, 91st Engineer Battalion. “Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time. She was an exceptional teammate that will truly be missed.”

No other information has been released on the situation. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.