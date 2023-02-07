Commander of 89th military police brigade in Fort Hood suspended

This suspension comes close to three months after Colonel Ann Meredith's husband was fired from Fort Hood.

FORT HOOD, Texas — Fort Hood's Commanding General of III Armored Corps Lieutenant General Sean C. Bernabe suspended Colonel Ann Meredith on Jan. 5, 2023.

Ann Meredith is the commander of the 89th Military Police Brigade at Fort Hood.

According to Spokesman of III Armored Corps Colonel Wayne Marotto, the suspension is based on the pending results of an investigation.

Ann Meredith's Husband Colonel Jon Meredith was fired from commanding the divisions 1st Brigade Combat Team in October, 2022.

According to Marotto, Jon Meredith was fired for loss of confidence in his judgement and ability to command.

There is currently no other information available.

6 News will update with the latest