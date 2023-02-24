Killeen's first African-American municipal court judge honored for 20 years of service

Judge Gregory K. Simmons celebrated his twentieth year as the Associate Judge of the Killeen Municipal Court.

KILLEEN, Texas — City of Killeen municipal judge Gregory K. Simmons is celebrating a special milestone this week, 20 years on the job.

Judge Simmons was honored by community members, city leaders and fellow judges at a ceremony on Feb. 24, 2023, thanking him for his 20 years of service as the Associate Judge of the Killeen Municipal Court.

With 32 years of courtroom experience, Simmons was also the first African-American municipal court judge in the City of Killeen.

This is far from Simmons' only accomplishment on the job however, as he has also gone on to serve at the Pentagon, as Assistant Attorney General in the United States Virgin Islands, the Army's Judge Advocate General Corps (82nd Airborne Division) and open his own practice.

Simmons has served as the Associate Judge with five presiding judges throughout his career.

"I can tell you that today is one of the greatest days of my life," Simmons told the courtroom as he was honored.

The City of Killeen thanked Simmons for his dedication and service, and congratulated him on his accomplishment.