Killeen accepting applications for Crime Solutions Committee

KILLEEN, Texas — Do you have ideas on how to reduce crime? The City of Killeen wants to hear them.
The city is encouraging residents to join their Committee for Crime Solutions, where members "study, recommend solutions to decrease crime and coordinate efforts to execute their crime prevention ideas," said the City in a social media post.
The Committee's next meeting will take place at City Hall on Wednesday, Feb. 22.
Applications for positions on the board are currently open, and will remain open until March 31 for those interested. The application can be found on the City of Killeen website at www.killeentexas.gov/boards.
To apply, click the link for "Board and Commission Application", and select "Crime Solutions Committee".
Anyone unable to make the meetings but who would still like to be involved to voice their opinions is encouraged to contact Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson at 254-251-7149 or kwilkerson@killeentexas.gov.