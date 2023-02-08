Killeen accepting applications for Crime Solutions Committee

Applications for board positions are open until March 31.

KILLEEN, Texas — Do you have ideas on how to reduce crime? The City of Killeen wants to hear them.

The city is encouraging residents to join their Committee for Crime Solutions, where members "study, recommend solutions to decrease crime and coordinate efforts to execute their crime prevention ideas," said the City in a social media post.

Do you have good ideas on how to decrease crime in Killeen? We want your input! Join the Committee for Crime Solutions... Posted by City of Killeen, Texas - Government on Wednesday, February 8, 2023

The Committee's next meeting will take place at City Hall on Wednesday, Feb. 22.

Applications for positions on the board are currently open, and will remain open until March 31 for those interested. The application can be found on the City of Killeen website at www.killeentexas.gov/boards.

To apply, click the link for "Board and Commission Application", and select "Crime Solutions Committee".