Temple Police searching for missing man

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is searching for a missing man.

Temple PD reported that 35-year-old Zarayle Harris was last seen on Dec. 8, 2022. Police also stated that Harris has an unspecified mental health condition.

No last known location was given.

Police have released a picture of Harris, but stated that the picture is not recent, and that Harris is reported to be slimmer now.

TPD is asking anyone who has information on Harris to contact them at 254-298-5500.

