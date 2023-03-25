Trump announces Texas Leadership Team at Waco rally

The team is made up statewide and federal elected officials from across the State of Texas.

WACO, Texas — Former President Donald Trump held the first rally of his 2024 Presidential campaign at the Waco Regional Airport on Saturday, March 25.

During the rally, Trump announced his initial Texas Elected Leadership Team, made up of elected officials from across the state of Texas.

According to a statement from the Trump campaign, the leadership team is part of Trump's bid for the 2024 Texas Republican Presidential Primary.

These are the members of the leadership team announced by the Trump campaign:

- Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, Lieutenant Governor of Texas

- Attorney General Ken Paxton, Attorney General of Texas

- Congressman Ronny Jackson, U.S. Representative from Texas' 13th Congressional District

- Congressman Troy Nehls, U.S. Representative from Texas' 22nd Congressional District

- Congressman Wesley Hunt, U.S. Representative from Texas' 38th Congressional District

- Congressman Michael Burgess, U.S. Representative from Texas' 26th Congressional District

- Congressman Pete Sessions, U.S. Representative from Texas' 17th Congressional District

- Congressman John Carter, U.S. Representative from Texas' 31st Congressional District

- Congressman Randy Weber, U.S. Representative from Texas' 14th Congressional District

- Congressman Roger Williams, U.S. Representative from Texas' 25th Congressional District

- Congressman Brian Babin, U.S. Representative from Texas' 36th Congressional District

- Congresswoman Beth Van Duyne, U.S. Representative from Texas' 24th Congressional District

- Congressman Pat Fallon, U.S. Representative from Texas' 4th Congressional District

- Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham, Land Commissioner of Texas

- Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller, Agriculture Commissioner of Texas

- Congresswoman Mayra Flores, Former U.S. Representative from Texas' 34th Congressional District