Waco unveiling street signs honoring Lester Gibson

Gibson was the first Black commissioner in McLennan County since Reconstruction, and will be honored with the new street name.

WACO, Texas — The City of Waco, McLennan County and family and friends of The Honorable Lester Gibson are preparing to honor the former Commissioner with the unveiling of new street signs marking the honorary "Lester Gibson Way".

Gibson served as a City of Waco council member and was the longest-serving county commissioner in McLennan County's history until his retirement in 2018.

The City of Waco will hold an unveiling ceremony for the new street signs at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25 at the McLennan County Records Building.

The newly christened Lester Gibson Way will have its new name displayed on street signs from University Parks Dr. to N. 6th St. The signs will also be placed alongside City Hall and the McLennan County Courthouse, where Gibson served during his time on the council and Commissioner's Court.

Gibson was elected to the Waco City Council in 1988, and was elected to the McLennan County Commissioner's Court after his two-year term on Council.

While serving on the Commissioner's Court, Gibson not only became the first Black Commissioner in McLennan County since Reconstruction, he also was the longest serving member of the Court in county history.

Gibson was also a graduate of Baylor University and a Navy veteran of the Vietnam War. He passed away in June of 2022.