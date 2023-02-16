'I just wish things would be different' | Friends and family hold fundraiser in honor of Joe Ramirez

Loved ones showed their support for Joe Ramirez in Belton. The funds will primarily go toward memorial billboards around the city on days surrounding May 3.

BELTON, Texas — May 3, 2022 was a day that flipped one family's world upside down.

The anniversary of the death of Joe Ramirez is coming up, an 18-year-old student who was stabbed at Belton High School.

To honor his legacy, the Ramirez family held a fundraiser on Thursday evening right outside of Clem Mikeska's Barbeque in Belton, Texas.

The funds will primarily go toward memorial billboards around the city on days surrounding May 3.

"I want his face out there," Amanda Rios, the mother of Joe Ramirez, said. "I just want his face to be everywhere."

Any additional funds will go toward a larger celebration in honor of Joe's one year passing.

On Thursday, Feb. 16, the family raffled a number of gift baskets, gift certificates, books, custom tumblers and more. The winner of the raffles will be announced in two weeks.

They also had items for sale such as window decals, bracelets and cups. The Ramirez family didn't forget about everyone's favorite treat, baked goods. They had cakes, cupcakes, cookies and banana pudding for people to purchase as well.

The family says Belton was the perfect place to hold the fundraiser.

"Belton has been amazing, so many people have come together for this," Mickie Roberts, the aunt of Joe Ramirez, said.

While the event was successful and many Central Texans came out to support the Ramirez family, it was still a difficult time for loved ones.

It was especially difficult for his brother as he witnessed Joe's last few moments of life.

"Joe was never the type of person to want to put anybody in harm's way, but he was never the type of person to start anything," Joshua Rios said. "Things just got way out of proportion. It took a huge toll on my family and changed everybody's life. I just wish things would be different."