Perfect Pet: Pixie the couch potato

Pixie is a calm one-year-old dog looking for her forever family at the Killeen Animal Shelter.

Example video title will go here for this video

KILLEEN, Texas — Pixie is the perfect pet for you and your family. She's lazy and loves a good belly rub.

Not only that, but Pixie is so calm, loves love, and a good lap to lay in. Really, the pup just wants to take care of you as much as you want to take care of her.

The one-year-old is a white Queensland Heeler mix and she's been at the shelter since May 25, 2023.

Most likely, Pixie is a stray, meaning she was in a home before she found herself at the shelter. The good thing about that means Pixie is house trained.

You can adopt Pixie from the Killeen Animal Shelter today.

She'd be great with a laid back family. Pixie is good around other animals, but the shelter is not sure how well she does around kids.

Johnny Dees, with the Killeen Animal Shelter, said she's more like a cat.

"If you're looking for that dog, cat mix, then Pixie is the one," he added.

Summer vacation is here, so what better time to take in a dog like Pixie than now.

She's spayed, is up to date on all her vaccines.

If you would like to adopt Pixie, just head on down to the Killeen Animal Shelter with your state ID and $65.

Every week, Texas Today features a Perfect Pet and has been successful at getting most of them adopted!

If you're interested in another perfect Pet, Nova is still up for adoption.

The team and the Killeen Animal Shelter hope to continue sending these amazing pups into forever homes.