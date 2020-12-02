MORGANS POINT RESORT, Texas — Aerial Yoga is a fitness trend that’s all over social media. The pictures scream "Cirque du Soleil" and I’ve been wanting to try it for years. So, when I found out Firefly Yoga and Movement studio in Morgan's Point was offering classes, I jumped at the chance to try it out. I also dragged my fiancé Micah along too.

"You can improve your arm strength, you can improve your core strength, you can invert," Owner Kelly Partyke said.

She said she fell in love with aerial yoga because it's so beginner-friendly.

Partyke showed us the slings, called yoga trapeze, and showed us each component.

"So there's the main sling here and then we also have our structure. The straps are what make it a little bit more accessible for everybody," Partyke said. "Basically so instead of a block or a strap, it would help with backbends and such."

She said anyone can do it, regardless of their experience. So, Micah and I gave it a try.

First, we stretched and then we swung around and upside down.

Partyke said, "A lot of us aren't used to being upside down. So, all that blood rushing to your head. They recommend between like 30 seconds to a minute the first time you go upside down. Then you can eventually get up to like 10 to 20 minutes."

According to Partyke, aerial yoga can help re-align the spine, decrease muscle soreness, increase relaxation and improve mood. It also provides an intense workout, since you're using lots of pulling movements and engaging your core.

"The feedback I've been getting is that they're sore, they feel like they got a good workout, but they're also laughing and having a good time," Partyke said.

There's no age limit, but the weight limit is about 300 pounds. Partyke said it isn't for people with certain back injuries or women who are pregnant.

“It's a lot of fun. I mean that's really the biggest thing. I wanted to help people find health, that's what we want to do here, and so bringing something that's fun and exciting and adventurous," Partyke said.

It was a lot of fun, but you don't have to just take my word for it. Micah said he liked it too.

"I was intimidated before we got here but I think it's manageable. I’d definitely do it for a fun date-night,” Micah said.

You can find out more about aerial yoga, at Firefly Yoga & Movement Studio’s website or Facebook page.