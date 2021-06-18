Keep Central Texas Working | BitBar Temple

BitBar Temple is owned by three friends and there you'll find retro arcade games and adult drinks.

TEMPLE, Texas — At BitBar Temple they have retro arcade games and you can leave your quarters at home because all games are free play.

"90% of the games are from our personal collection so between myself, Alpha and Ken," Johnny Huang said, one of the owners.

BitBar Temple is owned by three friends and there you'll find retro arcade games and adult drinks.

"Now we get to share them with the public and with our patrons and everyone gets to enjoy the games as much as we did," Huang said.

They were supposed to open in March of 2020 but their grand opening was postponed several times due to COVID-19 restrictions. They were finally able to open in March of 2021.

"When we opened we got a really good response from everyone. Tons of love and support from the community," Alpha Newberry said, one of the co-owners.

For a while they didn't know if their business would survive, but they said they were confident in their unique concept and remained optimistic.

"We knew that once the state reopened bars and restaurants people would want to come to this place and check it out," Newberry said.

Their goal is for people to enjoy some drinks at the bar while taking a trip down memory lane with some of their favorite games.

"We want to provide a fun environment where it's safe and inexpensive to hang out, which is why we offer unlimited free play on all the games for just $5," Huang said.

They hope their business brings on pure nostalgia for others the way it does for them.

"It's a blessing," Huang said.

"It's like a dream come true as an adult," Newberry said.

BitBar Temple website: bitbartemple.com