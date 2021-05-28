Keep Central Texas Working | Saffron offers taste of India, Pakistan to Waco

At Saffron, they have a buffet, vegetarian options and a variety of authentic Indian and Pakistani dishes on the menu that have now become customer favorites.

WACO, Texas — Saffron is a family-owned restaurant serving Indian and Pakistani food in Waco. It started as a catering business for several years before opening up their restaurant in July 2020.

"I think it's really nice to see people actually enjoy the food you grew up on," Lamisa Ali said, one of the owners at Saffron.

Ali said her parents wanted to open a restaurant for some time now, but she admits she wasn't sure how the community would receive it.

"I'm surprised by how many people actually love Indian and Pakistani food in Waco," Ali said.

People from all over Texas have stopped by to try their food, according to Ali.

At Saffron, they have a buffet, vegetarian options and a variety of authentic dishes on the menu that have now become customer favorites.

"Everybody comes for the butter chicken and chicken tikka masala," Ali said, "Those two are like our biggest sellers and the most popular ones. One time we had to close down the restaurant because we sold out of both of them."

Ali's parents are both from Pakistan and she said they're all grateful to share their culture and food with Central Texans.

"You know opening up a business is already hard as it is like financially, physically, mentally, but then to have all these people in the whole Waco community support us honestly makes it so much better," Ali said.

Click here to visit Saffron Waco's website.