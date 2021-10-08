Spice Village to have grand re-opening after severe damage from February winter storm

They've been working hard for months on repairs and they're finally moving back in and welcoming customers during their grand re-opening Aug. 18.

WACO, Texas — It has been nearly six months since the historic February winter storm and while life seems to have gone back to normal for many of us, it hasn't for some local businesses.

At Spice Village in Waco, they've been working hard for months on repairs and they're finally moving back and welcoming customers during their grand re-opening Aug. 18 at their original location Downtown.

"We're so excited to come back home," owner Jennifer Wilson said.

🎉We are reopening at our ORIGINAL LOCATION (213 Mary Ave.) on AUGUST 18th!🎉 our last day at 925 Austin Ave is August 8th. We are@so excited to be going back home! Posted by Spice Village on Friday, July 30, 2021

Spice Village is made up of more than 40 small businesses. Wilson said after sustaining significant damages due to the winter storm, they had no other choice but to vacate the space, remove all merchandise and move into a temporary location.

"When you've got [a] 100-year-old building and it's all wood, the water just seeps straight through the floor and then down to the next floor, basically hitting every surface between here and there," Wilson said.

Many shop owners like Sheila Ellison of Smitten Designs are grateful they were able to do business and operate in the meantime at a temporary spot.

"It was huge because this is a massive part of my income. This is what both my husband and I get to do full-time," Ellison said.

Melanie Beber, the owner of my Sassy Beauty Boutique, said she's happy to be back.

"Everybody's going to be so excited to see everything because it's all new. I mean new floors and everything is new and fresh and that's fun," Beber said.

Spice Village celebrates its 25th year in business next year. Wilson said it feels bittersweet because of the devastating damage, but that this gave them a chance restructure and revamp their space.

"We've decided to take the good from it and look at what it's been able to give us, the opportunity to do and that's to build a bigger and better store," Wilson said.

Spice Village is set to open its doors to customers during their grand reopening Aug. 18.