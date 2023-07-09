6 FIX Resolved | Temple couple finds new company to fix parents A/C

Mark and Megan Coffey chose CSW Services after receiving positive recommendations and vetting the company.

TEMPLE, Texas — Mark and Megan Coffey have been searching for a new company to fix their parents A/C unit after the initial company they hired, Royal Air Houston, did not complete the job efficiently.

After receiving recommendations from 6 News viewers, the Coffey's ended up choosing CWS Services based out of Killeen.

"You guys helped a lot," Mark Coffey said. "We learned about CWS after reading through comments on our story on Facebook."

In late July, the Coffey's hired Royal Air Houston to install a new A/C unit at Mark Coffey's parents' home. Weeks after the install, the unit began blowing out hot air.

When the Coffey's informed Royal Air about the issue, they came out the same week to fix the unit. The Coffey's say there was no actual resolution to the problem, so they decided to look for other options.

"Royal Air originally quoted us at $15,000 to install the unit, but that was very unreasonable," Mark Coffey explained. "We then negotiated installing the unit for $7,000."

Coffey says once the 6 News story aired, a handful of people reached out to them with suggestions and recommendations. After searching through their options, they ended up choosing CWS Services based out of Killeen.

Coffey told 6 News the CWS installer was baffled at how much they were paying for their unit.

"He told us that price was ridiculous and gave us a quote for a new unit at $5,000 which was a huge help," Mark Coffey added.

Before the Coffey's signed a contract with CWS, they say they learned from their mistakes the first time and approached the search process differently this go around.

"We vetted them, a lot," Mark Coffey said. "We went through some of the reviews, we talk to some of the customers, we spoke to the company directly. They've been in business for a very long time."

Mark Coffey went on to add CWS brought out city inspectors to do an inspection on the unit and the inspection passed with flying colors. This is something they say every HVAC company should be doing if they're legitimate.

"We are more educated after what happened," Megan Coffey explained. "I appreciate what happened because while we did get messed over, we're able to advocate for the people who can't speak."

Mark Coffey's parents told him it is so cold in their apartment and they're appreciative that it's no longer hot.