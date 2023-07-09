6 Fix | Temple couple looking to hire new company to fix parents' A/C

The initially hired company, Royal Air Houston, told 6 News they have done everything they could to fix the unit they installed.

TEMPLE, Texas — It has been over a month and Temple resident Mark Coffey's elderly parents are still left with hot air blowing out of their newly installed A/C unit.

Coffey hired Royal Air Houston in late July to install a new A/C unit in his parents' home. When it started blowing out hot air, Coffey says he contacted Royal Air for help. Coffey said they eventually came to fix the unit but it broke again not long after. He has now decided to look into finding another company to do the job efficiently.

"We're looking at the other companies to see if they can replace it and if they'll work with us," Coffey explained. "We don't know if they're going to charge more."

HVAC troubles have been a common call this summer, according to Tela Mange with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR).

"It's a whole lot of money so you want to make sure that you're spending it well and that you are going with the company that has all the proper licensing," Mange shared.

Even then, customers can face problems. That's when the TDLR can step in.

"Sometimes it's someone who claims to be licensed but they were not in fact licensed by TDLR," Mange added. "Check and make sure before you do business with someone who is required to be licensed by the state."

In this case, Royal Air is licensed but the TDLR encourages Texans to submit a claim if they have any issues with a company they hire.

The TDLR has the power to issue fines or revoke a company's licensing if they're found of any wrongdoing.

"You can file a complaint with us, we'll have an investigator look into the situation and see what's going on," Mange said.

It's also worth checking as many review sites as possible when making your choice.

On the Better Business Bureau's website, Royal Air has an F Rating and 155 complaints in the last 3 years.