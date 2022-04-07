Celebrations kick off at July 4th Parade in Belton

Belton held their annual Fourth of July Parade for thousands of Central Texans.

BELTON, Texas — Thousands gathered for the Belton Fourth of July Parade Monday.

This year was a parade for those beginning new traditions and the ones who are continuing decades long traditions.

The theme was Community Connections, something Randy Pettinger, the President of the Belton Chamber of Commerce says is evident in the many generations that continue to celebrate.

The festivities began at 9 a.m. with a patriotic program.

Keynote speakers like Brigadier General Ronald Ragin spoke to the crowds surrounding the Belton Courthouse.

Dr. William Long and his family, who were the Grand Marshall's this year, rode in their Wagon Train, something they have done since 1978. They began at the UMHB, waiting to start the parade.

Around10 a.m., the floats started to round the corner from Central Avenue on to Main Street.

Part of the festivities were Dan and Candy Kirkley. They received the Beltonian Award for 2021 and are known for working with their community.

One woman in the crowd had been in the same spot for 43 years and still brings her family.

Others hold on to traditions they started with their parents.

A few veterans in the crowd said that being a veteran teaches you the value of freedom.

For Haley Jane, a dancer in the parade, she said she loved celebrating the Fourth of July in Belton, but dancing in front of everyone was a little scary.