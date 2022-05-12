City of Killeen asking for the public's input on Emergency Operations Plan

The city has opened up a public survey for residents to voice their feedback on hazards and emergency response in the city.

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen residents have a chance to have their voices heard through the month of December, as the city is holding a public survey about its Emergency Operations Plan.

The Plan (EOP), is an all-hazards plan that is meant plan for and coordinate different roles and responsibilities in the event of a large-scale disaster.

The survey is a chance for residents to provide their feedback on hazards in the area as well as the city's emergency response.

The survey is open through Dec. 22 at https://forms.gle/iLNGrhwRxnAs3m9K6.

A public meeting will also be held on Dec. 15 at 6 p.m. at the Melvin Whiteley Training Center located at 207 South 28th St.