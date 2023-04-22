'This area is a magnet for people looking to connect with their history.' | City of Waco hosts ceremony for reopening of suspension bridge

On Saturday, April 22nd, hundreds gathered to watch a cattle drive and ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand re-opening of the Waco Suspension Bridge.

WACO, Texas — It was a celebration of bridging the past and the present.

It's been two years in the making, and on Saturday, April 22, people got to take their first steps at the grand re-opening of the Waco Suspension Bridge.

"I mean to me this area right here is a magnet for people looking to connect with their history in Waco and their lives today," Larry Jenkins, born and raised in Waco, said.

Built in 1870, this bridge is a true Waco treasure.

Lifetime Waco resident, Barbara Spradlin, grew up on the bridge with a family of firsts.

"This [points to photo] is my great grandfather who was the first toll keeper on this bridge," Spradlin said.

What served as a way to cross the river turned into a historical landmark. After 100 years, Waco Parks and Recreation Assistant Director, Tom Balk, said it was time for a makeover.

"The cables above our heads, those have been in place since 1914 and about 100 years of wear and tear have taken their toll," Balk said. "We had 10 years left before we would have to put this bridge on a load diet. "

Two years later, Waco welcomes a bridge with old memories, ready to create new ones.

"When my youngest daughter got married, we took her down here and took photos," Jenkins said. "I've seen a bunch of other folks do that."

Other people like Waco city mayor, Dillon Meek.

"This is really special for my family because this is where my wife and I got married," Meek said. "Right here."

It's a spot full of memories where ribbons were cut, cattle crossed and hundreds gathered Saturday eager to create more.

The best part about this bridge is that it's pedestrian only, so if you haven't gotten a chance to see it yet, enjoy a nice walk downtown and take a step on new history right here in Waco.