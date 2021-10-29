ClearSky Health to build new hospital in Harker Heights

ClearSky Health, a premier rehabilitative healthcare provider, has announced plans to build its fifth medical rehabilitation hospital in Texas.

According to the company, the future 30-bed medical center will be located in Harker Heights.

The hospital will provide specialized, rehabilitative care to individuals living with disabling injuries or illnesses such as strokes, brain injuries, hip fractures, spinal injuries and other medically-complex conditions such as COVID-19.

This will not be ClearSky's first hospital, according to the healthcare provider, the company owns and operates hospitals in Flower Mound and Weatherford, and has plans underway for facilities in Mansfield and Waxahachie. It also has facilities located in Louisiana and New Mexico.

CEO of ClearSky Health, Darby Brockette, says she is positive that Harker Heights is a good choice for the brand new facility.

“We selected the Harker Heights site after conducting due diligence and meeting with community and healthcare leadership,” says Brockette. “We feel we can positively complement current healthcare services in the area by meeting an unmet need for a higher level of rehabilitation.”

According to ClearSky, the new hospital in Harker Heights differs from other rehabilitative settings since medical rehabilitation hospitals are required to:

Be licensed and accredited

Use an interdisciplinary team approach to care

Have a physician with specialized training in rehabilitation supervise medical services

Provide rehabilitative nursing 24/7

Offer patients therapy for a minimum of 15 hours a week

According to the company, the 40,000-square-foot hospital will treat about 650 patients annually.

The hospital amenities includes all private rooms, a rehabilitative gym with specialized equipment, a dining room with a dedicated chef and food service staff and an activity of daily living space to allow patients to receive therapy in rooms that emulate home conditions.