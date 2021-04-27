'We need more angels' | Local non-profit helps cancer patients emotionally, financially

Pink Warrior Angels of Texas was founded in 2017 by Julie Moser, a breast cancer survivor.

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — A Copperas Cove woman is on a mission to let those battling cancer know they are not alone.

Julie Moser, the military spouse, started a non-profit called "Pink Warrior Angels of Texas" in 2017 as a way to provide financial and emotional assistance to those with cancer.

"Pink Warrior Angels of Texas was established after my breast cancer journey and I found that being a military middle-class family we didn’t qualify for any assistance," Moser said.

Moser was diagnosed in 2013.

"While we have amazing health insurance there was nothing that qualified us for help with the mortgage, car payments, cell phone payments, stuff that we are trying to keep in continuity in our family for our girls," Moser said.

Moser said she ended up having to pull from her 401k and lived off credit cards since she couldn't work while getting treatment.

"Nobody should ever have to have what we like to call financial toxicity and that anxiety and stress that comes because you need to be healing," Moser said.

She said the biggest difference in her journey was her friend Marily Considine, a fellow military spouse and breast cancer survivor.



"You do need the support of your friends and family but oftentimes they just don't know how to help and a cancer survivor who's been through a lot of it knows that you know what you're gonna have a bad day, and you're going to cry because you can't get off the couch and that's OK," Moser said.

PWAX connects cancer survivors (angels) with someone recently diagnosed (survivors). The organization also provides financial assistance through grants.



"I can't see suffering or someone feeling like they are alone because I did have a lot of people help me," Moser said.

Moser added to not be afraid to reach out for help if you need it. And right now the organization needs your help. They are looking for volunteers. You can find more information here.

Moser started a college scholarship fund awarding $2,5000 scholarships in honor of her angel Marily Considine who passed away following an eight year battle with cancer.

It's open to cancer survivors and their families. The deadline to apply is May 25th. You can find more info here.