Cyclist biking from Minnesota to Guatemala for a good cause

Dan Herbeck hopes the funds he raises will change lives for people experiencing poverty in Guatemala.

WACO, Texas — In the mist of his journey, Minnesota native Dan Herbeck was inspired to share his reasoning behind biking from Minnesota to Guatemala.

The goal of his long bike ride is to raise money towards education, housing, and healthcare in Guatemala.

According to the San Lucas website, Herbeck was inspired by Minnesota Priest Father Greg Schaffer who walked from Minnesota to Guatemala in the early 1970s to contribute to the economic growth of the country.

Schaffer was accompanied by Ronal Motta and Elias Jacinto and began his 3,087 mile walk from St. Paul, Minnesota Oct.18 1972. He arrived in San Lucas Tolimán Jan. 29, 1973.

Now 50 years later, the more Herbeck learned of the work of Fr. Greg did throughout the years, the more he wanted to help.

"This year, we're doing a number of things. One of these things is I'm riding a bicycle along his route as close as I can to and let people know of the work he did 50 years ago," Herbeck shared.

This journey is in collaboration with Friends of San Lucas, a non-profit organization founded by Father Greg based out of Minnesota.

Herbeck says this journey is vital to introduce a new generation of hearts to this ministry that is so vital to the lives of people in Guatemala.

"This is something that's been around for 50 years and still there's a lot of help needed down there and something that someone can actually get involved in and be happy about their decision," Herbeck said.

Herbeck and the Friends of San Lucas Organization is soliciting sponsorships for every mile originally walked. Supporters can sponsor a mile for $300. The goal with the ride is to raise sponsorships for 1,000 miles, or $300,000, to support the life-giving work of the mission. The overall goal is to raise just over $900,000 towards those efforts.