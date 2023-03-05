'I just never want him to be forgotten' | Family and friends walk four miles to remember Joe Ramirez

On the one-year anniversary of the death of 18-year-old Belton High School student Joe Ramirez, the community gathered to keep his life and memory alive.

BELTON, Texas — On May 3, 2022, tragedy hit the city of Belton when 18-year-old Joe Ramirez was killed at Belton High School, just months before he was set to graduate.

One year later, the Belton community held a memorial service at Yettie Polk Park where family and friends walked four miles up Main Street, all in honor of Joe Ramirez.

Even without him physically here, they will never walk alone.

"It's just me holding onto him. I keep his memory alive," Amanda Rios, Ramirez's mother, said. "So, we chose Main Street because there's no better place in Belton to get him out there. I just never want him to be forgotten."

On Wednesday, May 3, the community gathered to keep Ramirez's life and memory alive.

"It's difficult but it's very nice to see the community come together and I know Joe would love to see everyone come together like this," Olyvia Ramirez, Joe's sister, said. "We do it because we know Joe would love to see everyone together, being supportive and everyone showing all this out poor of love and it's really something that is really special to our family."

It's special to his family, his friends and most of all, Joe Ramirez himself, who his mother says is with them every step of the way.

"He's still here with us and I truly believe he walks with us every day," Rios said. "Joe was an awesome human being and he's still showing up and providing for us however he can."

That day one year ago is a moment his mother will never forget.

"There's so much ugliness in the world, I was really doubting humanity," Rios said. "To see the love and support that showed up for joe really gave me hope."

It's the kind of hope that the community gives every single day.

"We're not alone because we have everybody in the community," Ramirez said. "They have shown their support and it's been really amazing to see the community walk with us through this journey."

All funds raised at the gathering will go towards a savings account to continue to hold memorial services like these in the future.