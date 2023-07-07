Family of Joe Ramirez will celebrate his life with walk

Joe's family will celebrate his life today. Caysen Allison, accused of murdering Belton High School student Joe Ramirez one year ago, will be on trial July 7th.

BELTON, Texas — Joe Ramirez's sister wants to celebrate her brother's life and remind everyone of the legacy he left behind on May 3, 2022.

It's been one year since Joe was stabbed to death at Belton High School. Caysen Allison is accused of his murder and has been out on bond since July.

Today, Joe's family will hold a memorial at Yettie Polk Park, where they will walk to remember Joe.

There will be games, food and vendors at the park starting at 1 p.m. Every community member is invited.

At 5 p.m., family and the community will gather for a walk that'll go from the park to H-E-B.

"We're just going to walk down main street to let everybody know that we remember Joe," Olyvia said.

She added that Joe would have hated to see everyone so upset over what happened, but he would be happy to see everyone together.

Olyvia said he loved everyone and everyone loved him.

Through the celebrations of Joe's life, there is still something that has been eating away at Joe's family.

It's known that Allison, accused of murdering Joe, remains out on bond.

In June, Allison was indicted for murder. His bond was at $1 million. That bond was reduced in July to $175,000. He was then released on that bond.

Olyvia said that day hurt for her family, knowing he'd get to go home and see his loved ones and Joe wouldn't.

"To know that there are people out there that support a man who murdered somebody and want to have them sitting at their kitchen table with them," she said. "That's hard for our family."

Allison's trial is set for July 7, 2023.

Until that day comes, Olyvia says the situation will continue to impact the family in a negative way.

"We're still in the same spot we were a year ago," Olyvia said.

