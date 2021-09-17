Heart of Central Texas: Copperas Cove family grateful to community for rallying around daughter battling leukemia

Maddie Albright was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in February. In September, the Copperas Cove Fire department shaved their heads to support Maddie.

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — The family of an 8-year-old girl battling leukemia wants the community to know they are grateful for all the support they've received thus far.

"She doesn't let it get her down, she doesn't let anything get to her," Jeremy Albright said.

8-year-old Maddie Albright has been through more than the average person.

"Before this, she was the most talkative, most lively person in the room always making people smile," Albright said.

Her father Jeremy, a Copperas Cove firefighter, said Maddie was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in February. Since then, she's had numerous treatments, procedures, and doctor's appointments.

"She's been poked and prodded so many times that she's now an introvert," Albright said.

Jeremy said the Copperas Cove Fire Department has done so much for his family since Maddie's diagnosis.

"Everybody from top to bottom reached out to me asking how they can help, whether it was to donate sick leave or if it was to offer time trades," Albright said.

But what his fellow coworkers on C-Shift did recently is a little more visible. They shaved their heads like Maddie's to show they are rooting for her and that's she's not alone.

"It's our extended family so it made my heart skip a few beats because it was just awesome," Candace Albright, Maddie's mother said.

Jeremy said Maddie is excited to start wearing wigs and has her sights set on a bright pink one.

Deputy Fire Chief Gary Young said the department is behind the Albrights 100 percent.

"She's very resilient and she is taking it very well. She is a trooper and that's very very important," Chief Young said

Maddie, or Marvelous Maddie as she likes to call herself, is a fighter full of love and laughter.