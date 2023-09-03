Hop Transportation changes create issues for riders

Two Central Texas residents rely on Hop Transportation to get to the grocery store or a doctor's appointment. A 2021 policy change has some riders concerned.

TEMPLE, Texas — The regional public transit system in Central Texas, called The Hop, changed pick up spots because of dead end roads, telephone poles, and tight streets.

Now, the bus riders most affected by the changes are concerned for their safety.

"I'm completely disabled," Phillip DeGraaf, a 63-year-old Temple resident, said. "I had my back crushed five times and I had nerve damage on my left side of my body, and my knees, and my legs. So I have a tendency of falling quite a bit."

Unable to drive, DeGraaf uses a walker or cane to get around.



Whether it's a trip to the grocery store or doctor's appointment, the Hop shuttle helps him get to where he needs to go.

"I call two days ahead of time, tell them where I'm going and how long I'm going to be there," DeGraaff said.

Phillip's sister-in-law, Deanna DeGraaff, lives right next door. She's blind and has also relied on the shuttle for years.

"For 25 years they've been picking us up from the door and taking us to our destination," Deanna said.

But recently, that all changed.



Director of Urban Operation at the Hop, Darrel Burtner, told 6 News that on Jan. 1, 2021, the company changed policy to give operators more flexibility dealing with streets and physical locations that are difficult to maneuver.

"Whether rain, shine or whatever, it doesn't matter," Phillip said. "They are saying that the driveway is not wide enough. They're saying that it's too dangerous."

Fitting a 26 foot shuttle in a 27 foot wide road has posed challenges for the shuttle operators.

"They cannot do a three point turn to turn the van around safely without hitting into the telephone polls, trash cans or any vehicles that may be on the side of the road," Deanna said.

Still, Deanna took matters into her own hands and made sure their concerns were heard. She wrote to the mayor and city council, and even got 6 News involved.

Now, the company is trying to make a difficult situation a little bit easier.

"They have agreed to send drivers to come actually leave the van, park up there and come down to our door to pick us up and walk us up there safely," Deanna said.

Steps are being taken, but Phillip feels it's steps he physically cannot take.

The next time DeGraaff is planning to use the Hop service is on March 12 for a doctors appointment, and he hopes the help he gets from the driver makes every day life a little bit easier.