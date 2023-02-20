6 FIX | Senior woman's apartment repairs begin after nearly two months

71-year-old Theresa Carr had her apartment damaged from icy conditions on Dec. 23, 2022. Last week, Carr contacted 6 News and it was fixed just six days later.

HEWITT, Texas — On Feb. 14, 6 News spoke with one senior who needed help after freezing weather damaged her apartment at the Reserve at Dry Creek in Hewitt.

This wasn't the first time 71-year-old Theresa Carr had been through this with the complex. Her apartment was damaged back in 2021 because of the winter storm and it took five months for repairs to start.

She says upper management was in no hurry to fix the issue back in 2021 and is in no hurry now. That was until she got in touch with 6 News.

After Carr brought light to the issue on Feb. 14, 6 News contacted upper management at the Reserve at Dry Creek.

In a matter of hours, DMA Companies responded and looked into the issue immediately.

On Feb. 17, the company sent out the following statement:

"While we have experienced challenges recently with weather-related damages, DMA Companies is committed to the comfort and well-being of all residents and we take this mantra seriously. We strive to provide premiere service and accommodations at our properties and will do the same in this instance. Repairs are schedule to begin next week with a duration estimated at three-to-four days."

6 News followed up with Carr the next week and she confirmed that they have begun working on her apartment.

"Nothing would be going on today if we hadn't reached out to y'all," Carr said. "I just don't believe it would have gotten done. I owe everything to channel six."

Carr is set to move back into her apartment by the end of the week.