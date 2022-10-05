Killeen releases boil water notice

Water crews will need to isolate the water main while replacing a water valve starting June 1, according to the city.

KILLEEN, Texas — Editor's Note | The videos above and below are from past boil water notices in Killeen.

A boil water notice is issued effective Wednesday, June 1 at 6 a.m. for residents located at the following addresses:

502 and 506 E. Fowler Ave.

1106-1110 S. 8th St.

903-1210 Trimmier Ave.

1001-1019 Carrie Cr.; 803, 805, 901, 905

908 Terrace Drive

1012 Wells St.

Water crews will need to isolate the water main while replacing a water valve, according to the city. The next morning, water quality samples will be taken, and findings will be available in 24 to 48 hours, as stated in the release.

Residents at the addresses mentioned above are advised to boil all water prior to consumption until water sampling results confirm that no contamination occurred, according to the city. Residents can follow the City of Killeen website KilleenTexas.gov for more updated notices on the situation.