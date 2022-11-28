Local organization hopes for donations for military community during 'Day of Giving' event

Day of Giving is a global generosity movement created to encourage communities to give back.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Armed Forces of the YMCA (AMYMCA) is hosting the 'Day of Giving' event for the first time ever in hopes to raise $50,000, as well as receive food, clothing and other needed donations to the community.

AMYMCA is devoted to nurturing the well-being of Killeen’s military community, regardless of their branch of service or duty status.

Pantries around Central Texas have shared the same struggles of getting donations, which is why 'National Day of Giving' means a lot to local food pantries this year.

"It's especially relevant right now considering the economy is not super stellar right now. With holiday season upon us, it's a time for reflection and thankfulness so when you're feeling a push initiative of the things you have, remember, there are others who have less and that there's always something that we can do to help reduce that need as much as we can," AMYMCA Marketing Director Lillian Brunder shared.

Inflation has played a large role in the lack of food at local pantries. The AMYMCA offered more days for distribution to better accommodate families. As a result, there's less and less food to give out.

One smaller food pantry in Temple, Simple Christian, is accepting non-perishable food donations this year. They served over 300 families during Thanksgiving and are preparing to feed even more for the holidays.

"We're always in need of food like green beans, carrots, corn any nonperishable items always goes a long way. Especially with Christmas time coming, will be serving about 350 families," Simple Christian Executive Director Caitlin West explained.

Those looking to help can do so here, or by texting “ASYMCA GIVE” TO 254-637-0699.