Donate food items to these places this holiday season

This list will go over locations and events in Temple, Belton, Waco and Killeen where you can donate food.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — The holiday season is rapidly approaching and local food pantries need community support in these times.

If you are looking to donate food this holiday season to help families and those in need, please view this guide of the general rules for donating food.

Temple:

Operation Feeding Temple is hosting one of the largest food drives in Texas. Donated food will go to St. Vincent De Paul, Love of Christ Food Pantry, Taylor's Valley Baptist Church and Churches Touching Lives for Christ.

When: Starts Friday, Nov. 18 at 6 a.m. and ends on Saturday Nov. 19 at 7 p.m.

Where: Baylor Scott & White Medical Center

Belton:

This organization works to eliminate poverty in east Bell County by giving food, clothes and spiritual help to those in need.

Hours: Open on Mon. from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Wed. and Thu. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: 2210 Holland Road, Belton, Texas

Waco:

The Waco area's poverty rate is twice the national average and this organization is fighting to change that. They have four food pantries set up around the city as well as 17 mobile food distributions every month.

Hours: Open Mon. through Fri. from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: 205 S 26th Street, Waco, Texas

Killeen

The Killeen Food Care Center provides food to those in need at no cost. They have been operating for 35 years and are comprised of volunteers.

Hours: Open Tue. through Fri. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: 210 N 16th Street, Killeen, Texas

For more information on each of these places, please click the links on the page.