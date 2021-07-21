Salado gearing up for 55th Annual Art Fair in August

The annual event will be held at the Salado Civic Center on Aug. 7-8.

SALADO, Texas — The Village of Salado is getting ready to host its 55th Annual Art Fair coming up on Aug. 7-8.

The family-friendly event will feature more than 30 artists from all over Texas, live demonstrations, live music and refreshments. A variety of artists who work with ceramics, illustration and drawing, jewelry, paintings, photography, sculptors, stained glass, textiles and more will be at the art fair.

The event will be held at the Salado Civic Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both days.