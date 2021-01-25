Valentine's Day | Send a petting zoo gram with Tiny Hooves Rescue

Tiny Hooves Animal Rescue is offering petting zoo grams for you to send to a loved with proceeds benefiting rescued animals

TEMPLE, Texas — Instead of sending a dozen roses or a box of chocolates this Valentine's Day, you can now step up your gift-giving game with animals.

Tiny Hooves Rescue is offering petting zoo grams this Valentine's Day for $75. You can send a gram to your loved one's home, business or anywhere in the Temple, Killeen, Belton and Academy area.

Tiny Hooves Rescue will show up with their trailer full of llamas, pigs, ponies, roosters and other creatures that you can pet, take photos with and hang out with for 15 minutes.

The $75 all goes toward the costs of vet bills, food bills and other costs that go associated with rescuing the livestock and exotic animals.

“The cash goes toward our vet bills which tend to pack up pretty high on some of the cases we take in," said Shelby Michalewicz, the founder of Tiny Hooves Rescue. "Just holding an animal makes you feel better, so we’re trying to bring that happiness to more people while also supporting a great cause.”

This is the third year that the organization has held this fundraiser and spots typically go quickly.

"For $75, you get the 15-minute session, you get a bag of candy and a llama keychain that was customized for our organization for our loved llama that will be with us that day."

Tiny Hooves Rescue encourages anyone interested to reach out to them via their Facebook or phone number, 254-228-9219.

"Experiences are the next best thing to a box of chocolates," Michalewicz said. "You'll never forget your Valentine's Day when you got animals delivered to your doorstep."