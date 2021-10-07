'Taste of Africa' event bringing cultural experience to Killeen

The event will be held at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center on July 24.

KILLEEN, Texas — IMPAC Outreach is hosting its fourth annual "Taste of Africa: Deep Diving Into Culture" on July 24.

The event will highlight African histories and cultures with a family-centered celebration, according to the organization. This will include African food, fashion, art, music, dance and more.

In addition to being a learning and appreciation event, "Taste of Africa" will serve as a cultural networking event open to the public with art presentations, mini-workshops and demonstrations.

KZamore Entertainment will put on the stage play "Pearlie's Kitchen" at the event.

The event is expected to attract a thousand people and the proceeds will go toward IMPAC Outreach as it works to break ground on a new transitional center in Central Texas, according to the organization.