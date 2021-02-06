Killeen ISD, Baylor Scott & White hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week

The clinics are open to KISD students 12 and up and adults as well.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Independent School District is partnering with Baylor Scott & White McLane Children's to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to district students and adults.

The vaccine will be available to students 12 and older for free, according to the school district. Beginning July 13, a medical team from McLane Children's will travel to three different KISD facilities to provide the vaccinations.

Each location will be staffed with a doctor and nurse to answer questions parents may have about the Pfizer vaccine. Parents or guardians must be present for a child to receive the vaccine.

The school district said adults may also receive the vaccine during the designated times. On-site staff will also be able to provide the second dose of the vaccine to those who previously received the Pfizer vaccine who bring their vaccination card.

Parents and guardians can speed up the process by signing up for a free MyBSWHeath account. Additional information and step-by-step directions can be found on KISD's vaccine website.

Vaccine clinics will be held at these three locations: