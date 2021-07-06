Killeen changing signal timing at Rosewood Drive intersection

The changes will take effect July 15.

KILLEEN, Texas — The video above first aired on June 7, 2021.

The signal timing at Rosewood Drive and Central Texas Expressway is being modified, the City of Killeen announced.

The changes will take effect July 15.

Message boards were placed on eastbound and westbound Central Texas Expressway, near the Rosewood Drive intersection, to notify motorists of the changes, the city said. They will remain in those locations for a week and then will be moved to northbound and southbound Rosewood Drive through July 15.

The new traffic signal timing will affect traffic in all directions at the Rosewood Drive and Central Texas Expressway intersections. New signage will also be installed to clarify lane assignments, the city said.

Timing changes will also be made to the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Rosewood Drive.

The city said drivers should anticipate traffic pattern changes, obey traffic control devices and use caution as others become accustomed to the new timing.