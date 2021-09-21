The Arts Council of Brazos Valley brings back Adult Art Classes for the Fall

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Starting in October, the Arts Council of Brazos Valley will host seven adult art classes. The non-profit organization is back to offering classes after taking a brief hiatus due to the pandemic.
Classes will run on Oct. 2, 9, & 19, Nov. 4, 6, 13 and Dec. 4.
The classes offered are as followed:
Saturday, Oct. 16 | 1 p.m to 4 p.m.
Color me a Rainbow; Pastel Portraits with Jami Bevans -- $45
Thursday, Nov. 4 | 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Hand Paint Holiday Ornaments with Cindy Kovar -- $45
Saturday, Nov. 6 | 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Exploring Abstract and Non-Representational Art with Saskia Becker -- $40
Saturday, Nov. 13 | 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Color Theory with Emily Laughlin -- $35
To register for any of the classes mentioned visit, https://bvartscouncil.wufoo.com/forms/zpl2bzv1mm6q73/