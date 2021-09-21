x
The Arts Council of Brazos Valley brings back Adult Art Classes for the Fall

The Arts Council of Brazos Valley will host seven adult art classes starting in the month of October.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Starting in October, the Arts Council of Brazos Valley will host seven adult art classes. The non-profit organization is back to offering classes after taking a brief hiatus due to the pandemic. 

Classes will run on Oct. 2, 9, & 19, Nov. 4, 6, 13 and Dec. 4.  

The classes offered are as followed: 

Saturday, Oct. 16 | 1 p.m to 4 p.m.

Color me a Rainbow; Pastel Portraits with Jami Bevans -- $45

Thursday, Nov. 4 | 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Hand Paint Holiday Ornaments with Cindy Kovar -- $45

Saturday, Nov. 6 | 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Exploring Abstract and Non-Representational Art with Saskia Becker -- $40

Saturday, Nov. 13 | 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Color Theory with Emily Laughlin -- $35

 To register for any of the classes mentioned visit, https://bvartscouncil.wufoo.com/forms/zpl2bzv1mm6q73/

