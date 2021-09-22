x
The City of Killeen to offer Spanish taught First-time Homebuyer course

In recognition of Hispanic Heritage Month, the city’s First-Time Homebuyer Assistance Program will be hosting a Spanish-taught event.

KILLEEN, Texas — In recognition of Hispanic Heritage Month, the City of Killeen's Development Department is partnering with Bancorp South to provide a free First-Time Homebuyer introductory course. 

On Oct. 2 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., the event will be taught completely in Spanish and will be offered via zoom. 

As part of the city’s First-Time Homebuyer Assistance Program, the course will focus on the advantages and disadvantages of being a new homeowner.

The course will also cover how to manage money and credit, loan/mortgage options and how to manage money and credit.  

Participants are asked to register by Wednesday, Sept. 29.

To register visit the City of Killeen's website at www.killeentexas.gov/hap.

