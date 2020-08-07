Congressional press conference, rally planned in D.C. for bill in Vanessa Guillen's name, attorney says

The bill will allegedly address how military victims of sexual harassment and sexual assault report incidents and how the military handles those reports.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous report regarding the official confirmation that remains found June 30 near the Leon River belong to Vanessa Guillen.

A congressional press conference for legislation in Vanessa Guillen's name is planned for late July, the Guillen family attorney told 6 News.

Attorney Natalie Khawam has been working with members of congress to enact legislation addressing how sexual harassment and assault incidents are reported by victims and how those reports are then handled by the military.

To that end, Khawam said a congressional press conference is planned on July 30 in Washington D.C. about the bill being drafted.

The press conference, currently planned for 9 a.m. on July 30, will be followed by a rally for Vanessa Guillen, Khawam told 6 News.

"We're inviting every member of Congress to the press conference," she said.

Family members and Khawam previously said Guillen told family members she was being sexually harassed by a superior weeks before she disappeared from Fort Hood. However, they said, she did not officially report it because she was afraid to do so.

At a previous press conference in Washington D.C. concerning Guillen's disappearance, Khawam said the reporting mechanisms in place in the military are responsible for the fear in reporting. She also called for legislation to change they way sexual harassment and assault is reported and handled in the military.

Fort Hood reported they were conducting their own investigation into the family's claims that Guillen was harassed and would take action on the findings. Fort Hood also said its Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention (SHARP) program was under inspection by an inspector general from the U.S. Army Forces Command.

The inspection came at the request of III Corps senior leaders at Fort Hood. It is not yet known if the inspection has been completed, or what the findings of the inspection are.