1 dead, another injured in early morning shooting in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas — One man is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting early Sunday morning, according to the Killeen Police.
Police were called to the 1200 block of Middleton Street around 2:34 a.m. about gunshots and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds, according to KPD.
According to a preliminary investigation, it was reveled the two men had an argument, which led to both men displaying a handgun and firing shots towards each other, per KPD.
A 39-year-old man died on the scene at 3:29 a.m., according to police.
Killeen police have withheld the names of both men.
The second male, a 43-year-old, was transported to Baylor Scott and White in Temple and is currently in stable condition, per the police.
The investigation is ongoing and there is no other information at this time.