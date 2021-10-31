1 dead, another injured in early morning shooting in Killeen

Police were called to the 1200 block of Middleton Street around 2:34 a.m. about gunshots and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds, according to KPD.

KILLEEN, Texas — One man is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting early Sunday morning, according to the Killeen Police.

Police were called to the 1200 block of Middleton Street around 2:34 a.m. about gunshots and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds, according to KPD.

According to a preliminary investigation, it was reveled the two men had an argument, which led to both men displaying a handgun and firing shots towards each other, per KPD.

A 39-year-old man died on the scene at 3:29 a.m., according to police.

Killeen police have withheld the names of both men.

The second male, a 43-year-old, was transported to Baylor Scott and White in Temple and is currently in stable condition, per the police.